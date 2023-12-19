Man, 23, Killed Walking Home From Store With Detergent For Mom In Penns Grove, Family Says

Alex Medina was killed in the crash on Sunday night, Dec. 17, according to Penns Grove Mayor LaDaena Thomas. Penns Grove police were not immediately available to provide further details.

An uncle started a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for Alex’s funeral.

The uncle said Alex was struck while walking home from a store to bring his mother laundry detergent and food for his younger brothers.

"This pain is unbearable," the uncle wrote.

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe.

