Amazon Seeking Actors OK With Nudity For Pilot Filming In NJ

An Amazon pilot set to film in New Jersey in Spring 2023 is searching for a cast of unique characters with one big catch, you've got to be ok getting naked.

All six roles 5th House Casting is looking for, the company asks that you are ok with nudity as it is required.

The casting is for 18+ people to play teenagers who survive an accident and end up in "an intergalactic fight between good and evil," the casting call reads. High school, hormones, love and superpowers are part and parcel of the show.

The six 18 through 20-year-olds should also all be able to play 15 or 16-year-olds and LGBTQ+ actors "are strongly encouraged to submit."

The four boys needed are described as:

"Black, bisexual. Boy, reserved with a wild side. Frank is kind, smart, funny, able to get along with almost anybody, and deeply musical. New in town from LA and a drummer in a popular west coast band, he’s naturally a little cooler and seemingly more at ease with himself than his new classmates. This is his fresh start and he’s determined to stay out of trouble but while having a practical and solid side to him, his Achilles heel is gravitating towards misfits and damaged ones."

"White, gay. Boy, too handsome for his own good. Diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder. He’s electrifying, hilarious and almost too charming when he’s in a good mood but when he’s dark, he’s volatile and can be violent outside of his control. Viewed with a wariness from the rest of his classmates, River finds a powerful, life changing connection with Newcomer Frank, first bonding over their love and extensive knowledge of music."

"Open race/ethnicity. Boy, the kind of guy who gets along with everyone. A little goofy, he spends his days covertly dealing drugs from his van (named ‘Fran’) which he also happens to live in. He tries to make his living situation look cool rather than a source of pain from the chaos of his household. Somewhat of a conspiracy theorist, Kurt feels he was born in the wrong galaxy.

"15 years old, Jewish. Boy, sweet faced and self-aware who always carries emergency Pepto Bismol with him as needed. He’s funny, deeply endearing, wildly neurotic & both too young and too old simultaneously. He doesn’t totally understand why cool LA kid Frank is hanging out with him, but he revels in having a friend who isn’t the school nurse or his League of Lemanthoria (a multi-player video game) team in Mumbai. He humbly understands he’s not cool and probably never will be. His hidden anger and desperation to fit in reveals a darker side to him."

The females needed are described as:

"BIPOC. Girl, the unstable life of the party. She’s fun, charming, does drugs and pushes boundaries, yet her time with Frank exposes an immense depth usually overlooked due to her behavior."

"Open race/ethnicity. Girl, Jan is a chubby, funny, empathic, and “too smart for her own good.” A classic wise ass who hides real vulnerability with help from a mountain of drugs. She’s the kind of girl who is always high, but you’d never know. She’s very close with Tess and has a fierce loyalty to her friends and family, stepping up in crises and acting as a fixer"

The casting opportunity closes on Dec. 18, 2022 2:59 a.m. and is set to film March 15 to April 15. All the payment amounts will be "confirmed at time of hiring. All series regular roles will require exclusivity and options."

Click here to read more and apply.

