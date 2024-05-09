"Joe grew up as a tinkerer and knew at a very early age that he wanted to be an electrician," his obituary said.

He went to Camden County Vo-Tech and then did his apprenticeship with Local 98. He was a journeyman with 98 until his illness sidetracked him, his obit said.

Joe loved to mosey around the Berlin Mart and many flea markets on the weekends with his son, Joey.

"They enjoyed mart pretzels, cheesesteaks, going to the movies and car and monster truck shows," his obit said.

