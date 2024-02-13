John Marchuk Jr., 33, Vineland Barber

Johnny was a graduate of Vineland High School Class of 2010, his obituary said. He studied cosmetology at Cumberland County Technical Education Center and worked as a barber in various local barbershops in Vineland.

He loved fishing, video games and movies, his obit said.

Johnny is survived by his parents, Maritza and John Marchuk, Sr. and his brother, Scott I. Oldson, Jr.

Click here to read John F. Marchuk Jr.'s complete obituary.

