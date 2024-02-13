Light Snow Fog/Mist 34°

John Marchuk Jr., 33, Vineland Barber

John F. Marchuk, Jr., of Vineland, died on Feb. 7, according to an obituary published by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home. He was 33 years old.

Photo Credit: With permission/ DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home
Johnny was a graduate of Vineland High School Class of 2010, his obituary said. He studied cosmetology at Cumberland County Technical Education Center and worked as a barber in various local barbershops in Vineland.

He loved fishing, video games and movies, his obit said.

Johnny is survived by his parents, Maritza and John Marchuk, Sr. and his brother, Scott I. Oldson, Jr.

