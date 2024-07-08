Jealous Ex Stabbed Woman's New Bridgeton Boyfriend Dead, Police Complaint Says

Selvin Omar Garcia-Ramirez, 21, of Bridgeton, is charged with murder and a weapons offense in the July Fourth stabbing death of Edwin Lopez-Parra, 26, also of Bridgeton.

Police were called to the 200 block of Atlantic Street in Bridgeton at about 3:15 a.m. and found the victim bleeding and unconscious near the door to his residence. He later died of his injuries.

Multiple people inside the victim’s residence at the time of the stabbing allegedly chased Garcia-Ramirez but lost sight of him, police said in an affidavit of probable cause. Garcia-Ramirez was arrested hours later.

The accused killer allegedly admitted stabbing Lopez-Parra multiple times because he was angry and believed his ex-girlfriend was “involved with him sexually,” police paperwork says.

Police said images of the stabbing suspect were captured on surveillance cameras and clothing found at his home matched that seen at the crime scene.

Garcia-Ramirez was involved in a domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend hours before the stabbing, according to police.

