Hammer-Wielding Man Sentenced In Deadly Attack At South Jersey Truck Stop: Prosecutor

Marchello D. Williams, of Browns Mills, was convicted in May of first-degree murder and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon for causing the death of Tysheem Porter, 47, of Newark, Delaware, according to Salem County Prosecutor Kristin J. Telsey

Just before 11 p.m. on May 6, 2021, Porter was attacked while sitting in a chair in the lounge of the Flying J Truck Stop in Carneys Point Township, Telsey said.

The investigation revealed that Williams took a miniature sledgehammer from within the Flying J store before entering the lounge area and striking Porter, she said.

The two men did not know one another, the prosecutor said.

Williams remained seated in the lounge while Carneys Point police responded to the scene and arrested him, she said.

