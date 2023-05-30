Gunman Stole $5,100 From Bridgeton Walgreens Pharmacy: Police

The robbery took place on Sunday, May 29 at 10:14 p.m., Bridgeton police said.

Police responded to the Walgreens at 25 E. Broad St. for a report of a robbery.

According to police reports, the suspect entered the store near closing time and requested to use the restroom.

Shortly after, the suspect brandished a firearm and demanded money from the cashier, police said.

The alleged gunman directed store employees to open the safe while holding them at gunpoint, they said.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6' tall with a stocky build, wearing a tan Nike zip-up hoody with black lining and black zippers, grey sweatpants, and white sneakers, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on this case can contact Bridgeton Police at 856-451-0033. Anonymous tips can be shared with the Bridgeton Police Department by visiting bpd.tips from any computer, tablet or smartphone.

All information shared is anonymous.

