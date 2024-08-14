Greenwich Township Man Who Ran Cockfighting Ring With Father, Sold Meth Sentenced: Prosecutors

Jimmy Hadden, 50, was sentenced to 10 years in state prison, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a news release on Tuesday, Aug. 13. He must serve at least three-and-a-half years before he can be eligible for parole.

Investigators said Hadden and Jaime Ferrer organized the illegal gambling ring involving rooster fights. Hadden was also accused of selling methamphetamine to an undercover officer.

Hadden was given several charges on Friday, May 14, 2021. His charges were related to gambling promotion, weapons, drug dealing, and drug possession.

Ferrer was also charged but died before his case was resolved. He was 74 years old and died on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, according to an obituary from House of Wright Mortuary & Cremation Services.

Hadden pleaded guilty on Monday, May 20 to first-degree possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Police seized about $180,000 in cash and more than a pound of meth during the investigation. Hadden agreed to give up the seized money and a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Hadden was also one of 52 people arrested when a cockfighting ring was busted in Galloway Township on Saturday, Mar. 9. Jose Madera, 33, of Egg Harbor City, is the suspected leader of that operation.

Madera pleaded guilty to several animal cruelty charges and other offenses on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.