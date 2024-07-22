Farmworker, 31, Drowns At South Jersey Lake After Lifeguards Had Left For Day: Bridgeton PD

Marco Lemus-Giron of Hopewell Township, went swimming about 45 minutes after lifeguards had left the beach which closed for the day at 6 p.m., Bridgeton police said.

Police were called to the lake by the man's friends after they could not locate him.

First responders from Bridgeton police and fire departments, EMTs and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department searched unsuccessfully for Lemus-Giron, police said.

Divers from the Downe Township Fire/Rescue Dive Team located the unresponsive victim below the surface shortly before 8 p.m. and the victim was brought to shore with the help of Bridgeton Fire Department and Upper Deerfield rescue units, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead on shore by Inspira medical staff.

Police urge visitors to avoid swimming in the lake absent lifeguards as this is not the first drowning involving swimmers entering the water when lifeguards are not present.

Anyone with information can contact Bridgeton Police at 856-451-0033.

