Dump Truck Fails To Yield, Kills 43-Year-Old Millville Woman, Injures 4 Children In Crash: Njsp

A 43-year-old woman was killed an four children were injured in a crash involving a dump truck Thursday, June 20 in Cumberland County, police said.

 Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police
by Jon Craig & Cecilia Levine

A Chrysler SUV operated by Brandy Woolson, of Millville, was heading west on Highland Street in Commercial Township when a Mack dump truck heading north on Steep Run Road failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the SUV just before 9 a.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said.

Woolson died as a result of the crash. A 16-year-old girl suffered moderate injuries, while two 4-year-old boys and a 2-year-old girl suffered minor injuries, Lebron said.

The driver of the Mack truck sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital. The crash remains under investigation.

