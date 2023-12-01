Fair 39°

Dead, Emaciated Puppies Dumped In Pittsgrove Woods

Three helpless puppies, one dead, were left trapped in a basket outside in sub-freezing conditions in Salem County, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter
Jon Craig
South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter is asking for the community's help in finding those responsible for leaving the emaciated, crying puppies in the woods to fend for themselves.

A citizen had heard the puppies crying on Wednesday, Nov. 29, in the woods at at Gershal Road and Eppinger Avenue in Pittsgrove, rescuers said.

"We can't imagine how someone could intentionally leave them to die," the shelter wrote on Facebook. "These puppies have clearly never been shown love but they came to the shelter showering staff with kisses and snuggles. These little ones have shown us already how resilient and special they are."

The shelter could also use wet and dry puppy food.

If you have any information that could help lead to those responsible contact the New Jersey State Police Bridgeton Barracks at 856-451-0100. Click here to donate.

