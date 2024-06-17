Dayshaun Brown, of Minotola, died on Friday, June 14, Vineland police said on Monday, June 17.

Both drivers were airlifted from the crash scene, they said.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. Friday, Vineland police responded to South Lincoln Avenue by Mildred Lane.

Brown, who was operating a 1998 Honda Civic, was entrapped inside the vehicle after having struck a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck being operated by Robert Lee, 58, of Vineland, police said.

The Vineland Fire Department extricated Brown from his vehicle and he was flown via helicopter to Cooper University Hospital. Lee was also flown from the scene via helicopter to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center.

The preliminary investigation revealed the Honda Civic was traveling northbound on South Lincoln Avenue when it crossed into the southbound lane of travel and struck the Ford F-150 pickup truck head-on, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with further information or who may have witnessed the crash can contact the lead investigator, Officer P. Cifuentes of the Traffic Safety Unit at 856-691-4111 ext. 4698.

