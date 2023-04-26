Cumberland County Man, 29, Sentenced In Shooting Death: Prosecutor

Frank J. Baker, of Seabrook, was sentenced in connection with the murder of Jair Rennie, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

The fatal shooting occurred in Gouldtown, Fairfield Township on July 20, 2019.

A Cumberland County jury returned a guilty verdict on Feb. 1 for first degree murder and related charges after a four-week trial.

Baker must serve a minimum term of 33-1/2 years before being eligible for parole.

Restitution in the amount of $7,740 was also ordered to be paid as reimbursement for the victim’s funeral expenses.

On the date of the incident, Rennie suffered four gunshot wounds while in the back yard of a residence on Longview Drive in Fairfield Township.

Hours later the victim succumbed to his injuries at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland.

After the shooting, Baker disposed of the murder weapon and traveled to his father’s residence in Lawrence Township where he washed himself in bleach while others disposed of physical evidence, the prosecutor said.

