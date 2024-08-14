Bridgeton Man Wielding Two Knives Slashed Victim At Liquor Store, Police Say

John Paul Thomas, 69, was arrested, the Bridgeton Police Department said in a news release on Wednesday, Aug. 14. Officers responded to an assault with a knife at Supermarket Discount Liquor on North Pearl Street at around 3:34 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Investigators said Thomas pulled out two knives and attacked the other man. The victim suffered cuts on one of his hands and the side of his head.

When police arrived, the victim was holding Thomas on the ground. Thomas was taken into custody and brought to Bridgeton police headquarters.

Thomas was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He was transported to the Cumberland County Jail.

Paramedics treated the victim at the scene and he denied further treatment.

