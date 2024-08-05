Bridgeton Man Who Sexually Assaulted Teen, Took Victim's Phone Sentenced: Prosecutors

Ulver Roblero Deleon, 29, was sentenced on Friday, Aug. 2 to five years in state prison, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a news release. He pleaded guilty to third-degree endangering the welfare of a child on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.

Bridgeton police were called to a "domestic incident" and Deleon was accused of taking the victim's cellphone by force. Investigators said he was in a sexual relationship with the victim, who was between 13 and 16 years old.

Deleon was given six charges on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2022. A grand jury indicted him on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.

Deleon will also have lifetime parole supervision and he'll have to register as a sex offender under Megan's Law.

