Bridgeton Man Who Committed Armed Home Invasion Sentenced, Prosecutors Say

Malachi Edmonds, 26, was sentenced on Friday, Aug. 2 to seven years in state prison, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a news release. He was previously convicted of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, fourth-degree trespass to a dwelling, and fourth-degree theft.

Bridgeton police responded to a report of two people with guns who entered a home on Spring Street at around 8:23 p.m. on Thursday, Apr. 27, 2023. The suspects had left by the time officers arrived and the homeowner said two masked men with guns broke into her home, telling everyone to get on the ground.

The victim said one man took a cellphone from the floor and left the home. Edmonds was eventually identified as a suspect.

Edmonds must serve at least two years in state prison before he can be eligible for parole.

