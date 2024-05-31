Fair 75°

Bridgeton Man Gets 10 Years For Sexually Assaulting Child, Authorities Say

A 39-year-old Cumberland County man has been sentenced to 10 years in New Jersey State Prison for sexually assaulting a child multiple times over a decade, authorities said.

Bridgeton Police Department, NJ

Bridgeton Police Department, NJ

 Photo Credit: Bridgeton Police Department, NJ
Jon Craig
Juan Hernandez-Antonio, of Bridgeton, was charged in April 2022 with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and child endangerment, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.

Superior Court Judge William Ziegler sentenced Hernandez-Antonio on Friday, May 31 to 10 years, with a requirement that he serve 85% of that time before he’s eligible for parole, according to the courts' assistant criminal division manager

