Bridgeton Man Gets 10 Years For Sexually Assaulting Child, Authorities Say

Juan Hernandez-Antonio, of Bridgeton, was charged in April 2022 with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and child endangerment, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.

Superior Court Judge William Ziegler sentenced Hernandez-Antonio on Friday, May 31 to 10 years, with a requirement that he serve 85% of that time before he’s eligible for parole, according to the courts' assistant criminal division manager

