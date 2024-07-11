Partly Cloudy 84°

Boaters Rescued From Fortescue Creek: Downe Township FD (Photos)

Two fire department swimmers rescued boaters from an overturned vessel on Wednesday, July 10 in Cumberland County, authorities said.

The overturned vessel

 Photo Credit: Downe Twp. Fire/Rescue and Dive Team via Facebook
Jon Craig
Downe Township Fire/Rescue and Dive Team were dispatched to Fortescue Creek.

The overturned vessel was found approximately one mile northwest of Fortescue near Beadons Point, firefighters said on Facebook.

"We deployed two rescue swimmers to gain access to the two occupants of the vessel," they said.

The occupants were placed on the New Jersey State Police boat and taken back to the dock for medical evaluation, they said.

"This was a great joint operation by our department along with New Jersey State Police and the US Coast Guard," they wrote.

