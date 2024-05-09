Angel, who was 46 years old and a grandfather, was killed in a motorcycle crash in Upper Deerfield Township, as reported by Daily Voice.

"His passing leaves a void in our hearts and a legacy of love, laughter, and cherished memories," his obituary said.

Angel was known as a hard worker, dedicated to providing for his family and building a better future, his obit said, adding: "He found joy in simple pleasures like fishing in nature, dancing to music, and riding his four-wheelers, dirt bikes, and motorcycles. His spirit of adventure and love for life were contagious, leaving a lasting impact on all who knew him."

"Angel was more than a name; it was a reflection of the light and warmth he brought into the lives of everyone around him," his obit said. "His magnetic personality drew people in, making them feel welcomed, loved, and valued. He was a cherished friend, a beloved family member, and a pillar of support in times of joy and sorrow."

Family meant everything to Angel. He leaves behind his daughter, Kayla Marie Cirri; two sons, Angel Luis Alicea iii and Sebastian Alicea; and his grandchildren, Ariana Sapphire Cirri and Giovanni Marco Cirri.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, May 10 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave. in Vineland.

Burial will follow in Siloam Cemetery, Vineland.

