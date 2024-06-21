Adam Raduszewski, Of Pennsville, Dies At 43

Adam was currently employed at Trek Bicycle Corp., his obituary said.

The Pennsville Memorial High School graduate earned a bachelor's degree in construction engineering from National University

"Adam had a silly, goofy personality, often cracking jokes and being sarcastic," his obit said.

He would take his children bowling, play arcade games and had many nights of playing video games with his boys, the obit said.

"He was highly intelligent and had a particular interest in history and could tell you anything you wanted to know about World War II," his obituary said.

Click here to read Adam Raduszewski's complete obituary.

