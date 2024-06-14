The drivers were airlifted from the crash scene, they said.

At approximately 7:30 a.m., Vineland police responded South Lincoln Avenue by Mildred Lane about a two-vehicle crash. One driver, Dayshaun Brown, 19, of Minotola, operating a 1998 Honda Civic was entrapped inside the vehicle after having struck a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck being operated by Robert Lee, 58, of Vineland.

The Vineland Fire Department extricated Brown from his vehicle where he was flown via helicopter to Cooper University Hospital. Lee was also flown from the scene via helicopter to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center.

Brown and Lee are currently listed in critical condition.

The preliminary investigation revealed the Honda Civic was traveling northbound on South Lincoln Avenue when it crossed into the southbound lane of travel and struck the Ford F-150 pickup truck head-on.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with further information or who may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact the lead investigator, Officer P. Cifuentes of the Traffic Safety Unit at 856-691-4111 ext. 4698.

