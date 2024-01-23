Jah’lyll X. Lawrence, 18, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Joe Williams at a home in Upper Deerfield Township, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office. Lawrence also faces weapons offenses. He was being held in Cumberland County jail.

The pair were arguing over the crate before Williams began choking Lawrence, according to an unidentified witness quoted in the affidavit of probable cause. She described Williams as having both hands around Lawrence's neck with Lawrence's feet off of the ground and back pushed up against the wall

New Jersey State Police were called to the residence at 5 Quail Ridge Road early Saturday morning Jan. 20 after Williams was shot.

State Police gave first aid to Williams and arrested Lawrence, who told troopers where the gun was located, according to the affidavit.

Williams was taken to Inspira Medical Center Bridgeton where he was pronounced dead at about 8:35 a.m.

Detectives were able to determine approximately three minutes elapsed between the initial choking incident and the shooting, the affidavit said.

A body camera worn by State Police showed Lawrence telling his mother, "I'm hurt as well. I'm hurt that I had to do that." Lawrence also told troopers that he took the gun from his stepfather approximately two weeks ago, the affidavit said.

