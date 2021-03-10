Contact Us
Cresskill-Closter Daily Voice serves Closter, Cresskill & Demarest
New Storm System Will Lead To Rainy Stretch In Region

Joe Lombardi
A look at the early week stormy stretch, starting Sunday night, Oct. 3.
A look at the early week stormy stretch, starting Sunday night, Oct. 3. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

A stormy stretch of weather early this week is expected to linger for several days.

Sunday, Oct. 3 will start out partly sunny before clouds increase during the day. The high temperature will be in the mid 70s with calm wind speed.

The chance for showers starts Sunday night, with more showers expected overnight with a thunderstorm possible.

There will be rain and showers throughout the day on Monday, Oct. 4 with a thunderstorm also possible. The high temperature will be around 70 degrees.

Rain will linger into Tuesday, Oct. 5, with will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 60s.

Precipitation will finally taper off Tuesday night, leading to a partly sunny day on Wednesday, Oct. 6 with a high temperature in the upper 60s.

