New Storm System Will Lead To Rainy Stretch In Region

A stormy stretch of weather early this week is expected to linger for several days.

Sunday, Oct. 3 will start out partly sunny before clouds increase during the day. The high temperature will be in the mid 70s with calm wind speed.

The chance for showers starts Sunday night, with more showers expected overnight with a thunderstorm possible.

There will be rain and showers throughout the day on Monday, Oct. 4 with a thunderstorm also possible. The high temperature will be around 70 degrees.

Rain will linger into Tuesday, Oct. 5, with will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 60s.

Precipitation will finally taper off Tuesday night, leading to a partly sunny day on Wednesday, Oct. 6 with a high temperature in the upper 60s.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.