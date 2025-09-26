Undefeated Cresskill Girls Soccer Coach Suspended After 12-0 Blowout, Report Says

Coach Adam Khriss was suspended after the Cougars’ 12-0 shutout over Pompton Lakes on Thursday, Sept. 18, NJ Advance Media says.

Cresskill Athletic Director Veronica Mullen confirmed to the outlet that Khriss was suspended by the school and did not coach against Bergenfield in Tuesday’s game, which the Cougars won 5-2. She declined to comment on whether that suspension was related to the Pompton Lakes win, according to NJ Advance Media.

NJIC Executive Director Stan Fryczynski told Daily Voice that Pompton Lakes filed a dispute and controversy form with the conference president, adding that “there will be a follow-up to that. The conference is fully aware of the infringement.” Fryczynski said he did not know what the alleged infringement was. Daily Voice has reached out to Conference President Dave Frazier for further details.

Cresskill is undefeated at 8-0, with six of those wins ending by mercy rule. That rule, adopted statewide by the NJSIAA this fall, ends a game after 60 minutes if a team takes a six-goal lead.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Khriss has been with CHS since April 2024 and coaches with USA Sports Group. He previously worked with the University of Miami women’s soccer team, gaining experience in team management and player development, his LinkedIn profile says. Khriss is pursuing his masters in International Football Coaching and Performance at Universidad Europea de Madrid, in partnership with Real Madrid, his LinkedIn says.

Daily Voice has reached out to Khriss and Mullen for comment.

