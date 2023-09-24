Second Of Back-To-Back Cresskill Break-Ins Becomes Overnight Home Invasion

The first break-in was reported around 3:45 a.m. on Park Avenue near County Road, Cresskill Police Capt. Jason Lanzilotti said. Fifteen minutes later, he said, burglars entered a Florence Avenue home near Knickerbocker Road.

A resident said four intruders entered bedrooms and stole valuables, then fled with one of the victims' vehicles, a 2020 BMW.

They were last seen fleeing south on Knickerbocker Road in Tenafly, Lanzilotti said.

Police from Tenafly and Dumont assisted, along with the Bergen County Sheriff's K-9 unit. The sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Cresskill police are working with local, county and state law enforcement agencies to identify the bandits, Lanzilotti said.

ANYONE who might have seen something or has information or home security video with images of the burglars is asked to contact Cresskill police: (201) 568-1400.

