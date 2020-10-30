Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Cresskill-Closter Daily Voice serves Closter, Cresskill & Demarest
Return to your home site

Menu

Cresskill-Closter Daily Voice serves Closter, Cresskill & Demarest

Nearby Towns

  • Northern Valley
    serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
  • Englewood
    serves Alpine, Englewood, Englewood Cliffs & Tenafly
  • Bergenfield
    serves Bergenfield, Dumont & New Milford
Breaking News: Bergen Doc, 71, Admits Role In Multi-Million-Dollar Postal Workers Comp Scheme
Schools

COVID-19: Bergen County School Remote After Teacher, Student Test Positive

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Cresskill High School
Cresskill High School Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Bergen County school has shifted to remote learning after a student and teacher both tested positive.

The Cresskill Middle School/High School went remote last week for two days after the teacher tested positive. Classroom learning resumed, but went back to online learning after the student tested positive.

Learning remains remote until Nov. 9, district officials said.

Merritt and Bryan schools will remain open for live Instruction.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Cresskill-Closter Daily Voice!

Serves Closter, Cresskill & Demarest

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.