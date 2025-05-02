A Few Clouds 82°

SHARE

Prepubescent Child Porn Found On Closter Man, 62: Prosecutor

A 62-year-old Bergen County man has been arrested for possessing sexually explicit images of prepubescent children, Prosecutor Mark Musella announced.

Kurt Hildenbrand.

Kurt Hildenbrand.

 Photo Credit: Bergen County Prosecutor's Office
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Kurt A. Hildenbrand, 62, was taken into custody on Friday, May 2, in Paramus, following an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit and the FBI.

The investigation, launched Wednesday, April 30, revealed that Hildenbrand “used the Internet to view, download, and possess items depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent children,” officials said.

Hildenbrand was charged with third-degree possession of child pornography. He was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending a court appearance in Hackensack. Prosecutor Musella credited the FBI Newark Division and Closter Police for their help with the case.

Hildenbrand's Facebook profile indicates that he's a married father who works at General Mills. He graduated from Bergen Catholic, according to his Facebook page.

to follow Daily Voice Cresskill-Closter and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE