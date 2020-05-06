Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: ‘Killer' Hornets Aren’t Here, Experts At Rutgers Say
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Snapped Chain Smashes Palisades Parkway Supervisor In Head

Closter Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue Corps
Closter Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue Corps Photo Credit: CVAC

A 62-year-old supervisor at the Palisades Interstate Parkway maintenance yard was hospitalized Wednesday after a chain snapped and hit him in the head.

The supervisor was working on a car when the mishap occurred at the Alpine facility just off off Route 9W around 11 a.m., responders said.

He didn’t lose consciousness but was bleeding from a head wound, they said.

The Closter Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue Corps took him to Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood to be examined.

