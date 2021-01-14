HIRING: Closter Police Officer's Position Available

The Closter Police Department is is seeking qualified candidates for a police officer opening.

Two separate processes, using the same application period, will be conducted using Police App (Applications close on Jan. 31, 2021).

All candidates at the time of their application must be "a minimum of 18 years of age and a maximum age established by law or regulation," a U.S. citizen and New Jersey resident with a valid NJ driver’s license, the department said.

He or she must have a bachelor's or associate's degree in criminal justice or police science from a college or university "accredited by one of the regional or national institutional associations recognized by the United States Secretary of Education."

In lieu of a college degree, the candidate must possess a valid PTC certificate or be eligible for a PTC waiver at the time of appointment.He or she must "be sound in body and of good health...of good moral character and have not been convicted of any criminal offense or that reflects negatively on your moral character."

Level 1 selection:

Eligible applicants must either:

successfully complete the New Jersey Basic Course for Police Officers and are currently employed by a law enforcement agency in the State of New Jersey and plan to laterally transfer to the Closter Police Department;

successfully complete the New Jersey Basic Course for Special Law Enforcement Officers Class II (SLEO II) and meet the requirements for a waiver of training .

be currently enrolled in an academy approved by the New Jersey Police Training Commission as an alternate route recruit and anticipates graduating prior to the department’s planned date of appointment.

(GO TO: Certified-Closter-NJ-Police-Officer-Jobs/1166)

Level 2 selection:

Eligible applicants have no prior law enforcement experience or are employed as a certified Special Law Enforcement Officer I (SLEO I) in New Jersey.

(GO TO: Entry-Level-Closter-NJ-Police-Officer-Jobs/1165)

Closter Police Department Contact: Det. Lt. Vincent Aiello (vaiello@closterpolice.org) or Lt. James Buccola (jbuccola@closterpolice.org).

Do not call the police department for information.

The Borough of Closter is an equal opportunity employer.

