Closter PD: Trio Who Tossed Trash Caught With Bogus Credit Cards, Pot, $17,000 Illegal Proceeds

Two Brooklyn men and a juvenile who tossed trash from their car while parked at a Closter shopping center had bogus credit cards, pot and $17,000 in suspicious cash on them, authorities said.

Police seized the cards, drugs and cash and took Sayquan Jackson and Ryan Westbook, both 18, and the 17-year-old minor into custody after being called to the Closter Plaza last Tuesday, Detective Lt. Vincent Aiello said.

Jackson and Westbrook were charged with money laundering, credit card fraud, possession of fraudulent documents and drug offenses, Aiello said. Delinquency complaints were filed against the juvenile, he said.

All were released pending hearings.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.