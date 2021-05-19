Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Cresskill-Closter Daily Voice serves Closter, Cresskill & Demarest
Return to your home site

Menu

Cresskill-Closter Daily Voice serves Closter, Cresskill & Demarest

Nearby Towns

  • Northern Valley
    serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
  • Englewood
    serves Alpine, Englewood, Englewood Cliffs & Tenafly
  • Bergenfield
    serves Bergenfield, Dumont & New Milford
Breaking News: Cliffside Park PD: Fleeing Hudson Motorcyclist Nabbed After Pursuit Into Fort Lee
News

SEEN HER? Missing Rockland Woman's Car, Phone Found In Closter

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Anyone who sees or knows where to find Amy Clarke is asked to call the Closter Detective Bureau: (201) 768-7144.
Anyone who sees or knows where to find Amy Clarke is asked to call the Closter Detective Bureau: (201) 768-7144. Photo Credit: CLOSTER PD

Authorities turned to the public for help finding a missing Rockland woman whose car and phone were found at a shopping center in Bergen County.

Police searching for Amy Clarke, 48, of Tappan found her Lexus SUV after pinging her phone to the Closter Plaza around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Closter Police Detective Lt. Vincent Aiello said.

“We don’t know whether she got a ride or left on foot,” Aiello said.

The lieutenant described Clarke – who reportedly was last seen in Nyack -- as 5-foot-3 and about 115 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was wearing a gray T-shirt and black stretch pants, he said.

Clarke has no direct ties to the area, Aiello noted.

He asked that anyone who sees or knows where to find Clarke call the Closter Detective Bureau: (201) 768 7144.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Cresskill-Closter Daily Voice!

Serves Closter, Cresskill & Demarest

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.