LAWSUIT: Travel Agency Refused $55K Refund After Bergen County School Trip Cancelled

A Bergen County school board has filed a lawsuit against a Pennsylvania travel agency that reportedly owes students and parents $55,000 in refunds after the cancellation of a field trip due to COVID-19, reports say.

The Demarest School Board worked with Allentown, PA's Curriculum Travels of America to plan an eighth grade field trip to Washington D.C., last September, NJ.com reports.

The trip was for May 19 to May 21, and included a visit to the U.S. Capitol, the White House, the Smithsonian and more, according to the suit filed in Bergen County Superior Court on June 30.

The trip cost $688 per student, with many parents opting to pay a $49 waiver that would allow them a full refund in the event that the trip was canceled, the report says.

The agency reportedly offered full refunds to everyone when the trip was canceled due to the shelter-in-place order issued in March. However, Principal Jon Regan was later told that they would refund $328 each to parents without cancelation wavers.

After some number crunching, it became clear that some funds fell through the cracks, the lawsuit claims — a total of $28,760 had not been accounted, the district said.

The offer also did not follow the terms of the initial agreement, which did allow for a full refund, the suit states.

