Cresskill-Closter Daily Voice serves Closter, Cresskill & Demarest
Cresskill Crash Ignites House Fire

Jerry DeMarco
185 Madison Avenue, Cresskill
185 Madison Avenue, Cresskill Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE

A chain-reaction ignited by a crash left a Cresskill home damaged by fire.

The driver escaped serious injury after his box truck from Woodland Park struck a tree on Madison Avenue off the corner of 8th Street shortly after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 12.

Branches then hit wires that energized the garage area of a nearby home.

Cresskill firefighters got there quickly and had the blaze under control within 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

