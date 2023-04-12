Cresskill Crash Ignites House Fire

A chain-reaction ignited by a crash left a Cresskill home damaged by fire.
The driver escaped serious injury after his box truck from Woodland Park struck a tree on Madison Avenue off the corner of 8th Street shortly after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 12.
Branches then hit wires that energized the garage area of a nearby home.
Cresskill firefighters got there quickly and had the blaze under control within 20 minutes.
No injuries were reported.
