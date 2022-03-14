Bergen County Man Killed In Electric Car Crash That Ignited Hours-Long Battery Fire On PIP

UPDATE: A lithium battery made a Tesla fire difficult to douse following a crash that killed its Bergen County driver on the Palisades Interstate Parkway, responders said.

Jyungwoo Hahn, 46, of Cresskill was approaching Exit 10 on the parkway's northbound side in Nanuet when his white 2020 Model S left the roadway and struck a tree on the center median during a snowstorm around 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, New York State Police said.

"The Tesla’s sole source of power is the 375-volt lithium-ion battery, which spans the entire length and width of the floor of the car," Nanuet firefighters said. "This battery was ruptured and was in 'thermal run away,' making [the fire] extremely difficult to be extinguished."

Firefighters from New City and Spring Valley brought additional manpower and more than 1,000 gallons of water each, they said. The fire was finally doused around 1 p.m.

Hahn was pronounced dead at the scene, said State Police, who cited weather as a contributing factor in the crash, which caused major delays on the parkway's northbound side.

They asked that anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the vehicle before that contact Investigator Eric Haydt at the Haverstraw Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) at (845) 364-9424.

