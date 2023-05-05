Maxim's 'Sexiest Woman Alive' Paige Spiranac Hosting Alpine Country Club Charity Event

Paige Spiranac, who was awarded Maxim's honor in 2022, is hosting City Harvest's Celebrity Chefs and Friends Golf and Tennis Tournament on Monday, May 8 at Alpine Country Club in Demarest.

Last year's tournament raised enough money to provide meals for 850,000 people.

The event will also feature Yankees legend C.C. Sabathia along with famous chefs like Marcus Samuelsson and Joe Torres and actor Len Cariou from "Blue Bloods. Attendees can play golf with a star chef, restaurateur or sports personality.

Playing golf with the sexiest woman alive won't come cheap. A celebrity golf foursome package costs $13,500. For more information about the event, click here.

