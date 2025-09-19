Man's Lewd Act In Front Of Child At Closter Plaza Plaza Leads To Arrest: Cops

Patrick Kavanah, 39, was taken into custody on Wednesday, Sept. 10, following an investigation by the Closter Police Department Detective Bureau, Chief James Buccola announced Friday, Sept. 19.

Police said the incident happened around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 28, in the east side parking lot of Closter Plaza. A girl reported that a man was sitting in the driver’s seat of a white 2020 Honda Pilot “with his windows completely down” when the lewd act occurred, according to police.

Kavanah was arrested at Closter Police Headquarters and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a third-degree crime, and public lewdness, a disorderly persons offense, police said. He is scheduled for a first appearance at Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Closter Detective Bureau at 201-768-7144.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cresskill-Closter and receive free news updates.