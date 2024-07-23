Fog/Mist 72°

Glass Wine Fridge, Play Theater Among Crown Jewels Of Luxe Demarest Home Listed At $4.19M

A Bergen County home sprinkled with luxury amenities is new to the market at just under $4.2 million.

The wine fridge at 324 Hardenburg Ave., Demarest.

Photo Credit: LuxQue Media
324 Hardenburg Avenue in Demarest.

Photo Credit: LuxQue Media
The wine fridge at 324 Hardenburg Ave., Demarest.

 Photo Credit: LuxQue Media
The wine fridge at 324 Hardenburg Ave., Demarest.

Photo Credit: LuxQue Media
324 Hardenburg Ave., Demarest.

Photo Credit: LuxQue Media
324 Hardenburg Ave., Demarest.

Photo Credit: LuxQue Media
324 Hardenburg Avenue in Demarest.

Photo Credit: LuxQue Media
324 Hardenburg Avenue in Demarest.

Photo Credit: LuxQue Media
324 Hardenburg Avenue in Demarest.

Photo Credit: LuxQue Media
324 Hardenburg Avenue in Demarest.

Photo Credit: LuxQue Media
324 Hardenburg Avenue in Demarest.

Photo Credit: LuxQue Media
324 Hardenburg Avenue in Demarest.

Photo Credit: LuxQue Media
324 Hardenburg Avenue in Demarest - walk-in closet.

 Photo Credit: LuxQue Media
324 Hardenburg Avenue in Demarest.

Photo Credit: LuxQue Media
324 Hardenburg Avenue in Demarest.

Photo Credit: LuxQue Media
324 Hardenburg Avenue in Demarest.

Photo Credit: LuxQue Media
324 Hardenburg Avenue in Demarest.

Photo Credit: LuxQue Media
324 Hardenburg Avenue in Demarest - deck overlooking the pool from the primary suite.

 Photo Credit: LuxQue Media
Cecilia Levine
The 10,000-square-foot home at 324 Hardenburgh Ave., in Demarest boasts six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and is listed by Corcoran Infinity Properties agent Roi Klipper.

The modern home was custom-built complete with a two-story entry foyer and soaring 10- to 12-foot ceilings on the first and second floors. 

The crown jewel of the first level may be the all-glass wine ridge located in the open kitchen, family room, and dining room. The kitchen itself is a chef's dream, the listing says, featuring marble countertops, a waterfall island, and top-tier appliances. 

The first floor also includes a powder room and an office with a full bath.

The primary bedroom is located on the upper level, complete with walk-in his-and-hers closes, a spa-like bathroom, and a cozy sitting room. Attached to the primary suite is a deck that overlooks the backyard,  boasting an in-ground pool. 

The finished basement is home to a unique theater room with a mini stage and curtains, a gym, a play room, nanny quarters, a recreation area and a full bathroom.

A covered patio in the back includes a television and eating area that opens to the pool.

Click here for the complete listing from Corcoran Infinity Properties.

