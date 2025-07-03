Video: Dentist Who Won Racial Profiling Case Caught Drawing Swastika On Tesla, Closter PD Says

Elmo Randolph, 68, of Orange, turned himself in on Thursday, July 3, and was charged with bias intimidation, a fourth-degree offense, Closter Police Chief James Buccola said.

The incident happened at 3:02 p.m. on Sunday, June 15, in the parking lane between Lululemon and Gary’s Liquors. The vehicle’s owner reported the vandalism the next day, and Tesla surveillance video showed a man drawing the symbol on the driver’s side door, police said.

Randolph was seen wearing a blue jacket, dark baseball cap, sunglasses, and gray pants, authorities said. After being identified, Randolph turned himself in to the Closter Detective Bureau and was processed on the charge. He is scheduled for a court appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Randolph is no stranger to legal headlines.

In 1996, he was among 12 named plaintiffs in a racial profiling lawsuit filed by the ACLU of New Jersey against the New Jersey State Police. The case alleged that troopers were stopping non-white drivers along the New Jersey Turnpike solely based on race — a practice that violated the New Jersey Constitution and Law Against Discrimination.

The ACLU sought wide-reaching reforms, including stop-and-search data collection, independent monitoring, and a civilian complaint review board. While class certification was denied in 2000, the state settled in 2002, agreeing to pay $775,000 to the individual plaintiffs.

Click here to watch Randolph speak out about the case with NorthJersey.com, recalling traffic stops, repeated encounters with the same trooper, and the fear that came with being a Black man behind the wheel — even after proving he was a dentist.

At the time, Randolph was a dentist who, according to the ACLU, had been “stopped countless times while driving his luxury automobile.” He received $75,000 in the settlement.

The case helped spotlight the issue of racial profiling, prompting then-Attorney General Peter Verniero to admit in 1999 that profiling on the Turnpike was “real… not imagined.”

Now, decades later, Randolph finds himself back in the criminal justice system — this time on the other side of a hate crime investigation.

