Child Airlifted After Being Struck By Bus In Bergen County: Prosecutor

At approximately 8:45 a.m., Demarest officers responded to the intersection of Anderson Avenue and County Road for a report of a crash involving a bus and a child, according to Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Deputy Chief of Detectives Jeff Angermeyer.

The child was airlifted to a nearby hospital. Their condition was not immediately released, Angermeyer said. The bus driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Bergen County Fatal Accident Task Force responded to the scene, along with Demarest police.

The incident is being investigated jointly by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, under Chief Matthew Finck, and the Demarest Police Department, under Acting Chief Frank Visaggio.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cresskill-Closter and receive free news updates.