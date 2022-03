A new sushi spot is replacing a longtime Bergen County eatery that closed during the pandemic, as originally reported by BoozyBurbs.

According to its website, Sushi Jegumu plans on opening this spring at 156 Piermont Road in Cresskill. The spot had long been occupied by Umeya.

Sushi Jegumu is expected to open in May 2022.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.