Anthony Gorga, of Closter, became the center of an investigation in May when the Bergen County Adult Protective Services alerted investigators to allegations of stolen funds, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The investigation found that Gorga had misapplied entrusted funds by taking approximately $200,000 for his own use over the course of several years, according to Musella.

Gorga's LinkedIn page shows that he owns a consulting firm.

Gorga was arrested and charged with second-degree misapplication of entrusted property following an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Financial Crimes Unit under the direction of Chief Matthew Finck.

Gorga was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Superior Court in Hackensack.

