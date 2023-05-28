Fair 53°

SHARE

Alpine Country Club Fire Doused

Three people required medical attention from an overnight Memorial Day weekend fire at the Alpine Country Club, responders said.

The fire broke out at the Alpine Country Club in Demarest before dawn Saturday, May 27.
The fire broke out at the Alpine Country Club in Demarest before dawn Saturday, May 27. Photo Credit: John McLoughlin via FACEBOOK
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

The two-alarm blaze broke out in a mechanical room on the second floor of the Demarest catering hall and was quickly doused around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, May 27, they said.

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Closter, Dumont and Haworth who joined Demarest police, firefighters and EMS at the scene.

Three people were treated for mostly smoke inhalation, responders said

No serious injuries were reported.

******

NOTE: The responding departments listed in the story were those reported to Daily Voice from responders at the scene. Did we miss any? If so, please text Jerry DeMarco at (201) 943-2794. Or email: jdemarco@dailyvoice.com. Or PM: Gerard (Jerry) DeMarco (FACEBOOK).

******

to follow Daily Voice Cresskill-Closter and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE