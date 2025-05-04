Rain 65°

89-Year-Old Driver Hits, Kills Woman In Closter Plaza: Police

A 73-year-old woman died after being hit by a car in a Bergen County shopping center parking lot this weekend, police said.

Closter police

Closter police

 Photo Credit: CLOSTER PD
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

Officers responded to the Closter Plaza parking lot near HomeGoods on Friday, May 3, at around 6:13 p.m., according to Capt. Vincent Aiello of the Closter Police Department.

The driver was an 89-year-old woman from Allendale, Aiello. The victim, from Englewood, suffered severe injuries and was taken to Hackensack Hospital for treatment, Aiello said.

On Sunday, May 4, the woman died from her injuries and was pronounced dead, police said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Closter Police Department.

