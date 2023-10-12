12th-Grader's Alleged Hateful Blackboard Message Draws Attention Of NJ Law Enforcement

The parents say the message drawn by the 12th-grader at Cresskill High School on Thursday translates to "Death to Israel," a contention that hadn't been officially confirmed as of late Thursday.

Cresskill Schools Supt. Dr. Peter J. Hughes confirmed that an incident occurred without going into specifics.

Administrators and law enforcement "are investigating an incident that has come to our attention and has raised concerns," Hughes wrote in a letter to the community.

"Rest assured that we will do everything within our power to address it and ensure that it does not happen again in the future," the schools chief vowed.

Hughes also said there will be "an increased police presence in all three of our schools [on Friday], with police patrols regularly monitoring the premises."

"The added security is intended to provide a sense of reassurance and maintain a safe learning environment for all," he added.

Hughes also asked parents to "be diligent in monitoring their children's use of social media over the upcoming days" because of a call by Hamas’ former leader for a global "day of Jihad" against Jews on Friday.

Cresskill Police Chief James M. Domville joined fellow chiefs in the region in reassuring the community that all measures are being taken to protect houses of worship, schools and other locations.

"I understand your concerns and we are diligently working to monitor multiple levels of threat assessments to ensure we are aware and responding accordingly," Domville wrote in a public letter.

"We continue to share information and intelligence with other local, county, state and federal law enforcement partners in addition we continue to keep open lines of communication with the Jewish Federation of North Jersey.

"The most important function at this time for our community members is to remain vigilant and know that we are taking any and all threats seriously, investigating any leads necessary and responding whatever resources are required proactively.

"I would also reinforce that at this time there is no direct threat to Cresskill," the police chief added. "[H]owever, we fully understand that this is a fluid and dynamic situation that requires regular threat assessments."

Parents, meanwhile, have received an assurance from Weldon A. Powell, the chief of detectives for the state Attorney General's Division of Criminal Justice in Trenton, that an investigator will be at Cresskill High School on Friday.

