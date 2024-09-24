Teen Sexually Assaulted By Cliffside Park Man, Prosecutor Says

Daniel Lauture, of Cliffside Park, has been charged with sexual assault by contact and endangering the welfare of a child, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said on Monday, Sept. 23.

On Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, the Cliffside Park Police Department contacted the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit regarding the abuse of a child.

An investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Cliffside Park Police Department found that Lauture "engaged in sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13 in Cliffside Park," Musella said.

He was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending his first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

