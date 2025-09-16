SWAT Called, Edgewater Tenant Threatens To Kill Over Eviction: Prosecutor

The tenant was identified as Mikalai Shalima, 38, who sent an e-mail saying he “would kill anyone that attempts to enter his property," Edgewater Police Chief Donald A. Martin said. The threat came after an eviction notice was left on his door on Friday, Sept. 12, the chief said.

According to a verified complaint filed in Superior Court, Northview LLC — the management company for Shalima’s building on North Street — accused him of failing to pay $3,496 in base rent for July. With late fees, attorney fees, and other charges, the balance was listed at $4,382.80 as of July 17. The complaint warned that if the case went to trial without payment, the total owed would rise to $7,878.80.

A warrant of removal was issued on Aug. 27, court records show.

Police confirmed Shalima as the sender of the threatening e-mail and an arrest warrant was issued Sept. 16 by Edgewater Municipal Court Judge Robert Cohan. He was charged with two counts of terroristic threats, a third-degree crime.

That same day around 2:15 p.m., officers contacted Shalima by phone. Police said he admitted he was home but refused to open the door. Due to “the nature of the criminal charges as well as Shalima’s lack of cooperation,” the Bergen County Regional SWAT Team was called in, Chief Martin said.

Negotiators spoke with Shalima for about three hours before he eventually opened the door and was arrested. Police said he was transported to the hospital in custody for further evaluation.

