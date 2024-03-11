SUV Plows Into Ridgefield Firehouse

The Asian driver, who was alone in the car, said the brakes failed.

Witnesses, however, told police the vehicle had been speeding north on Broad Avenue just before the crash around 6 p.m. March 11.

An EMS crew took the driver to a nearby hospital with what one of them said didn't appear to be serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

There was serious structural damage to the front of the firehouse, to a sliding bay door and to a guardrail between the building and the Bif Furniture store next door.

Jo Fehl took the photos and contributed to this story.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cliffside Park-Edgewater and receive free news updates.