SoJo Spa Masseur Sexually Assaults Woman, Prosecutor Says

A Teaneck man was arrested after authorities say he sexually assaulted a woman while giving her a massage at a Bergen County spa.

Dong H. Oh.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Bergen County Prosecutor
Cecilia Levine
Dong H. Oh, 55, of Teaneck, digitally penetrated the woman's vagina during a massage on Tuesday, June 3 at the SoJo Spa Club in Edgewater, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Daily Voice.

Oh was arrested on Wednesday, July 2 in Edgewater on charges of second-degree sexual assault. He was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Tips Line at (201) 226-5532.

SoJo Spa is a popular multi-level spa on River Road in Edgewater, known for its pools, relaxation areas, and upscale amenities.

