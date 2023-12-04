Seen HIM? Man Wanted For Beating Popular Cliffside Barber In His Shop

Ray Qassis, 33, entered The Way Barber Shop on Anderson Avenue across from the NJ TRANSIT bus garage and beat barber Willie Ocampo with a metal baton on Nov. 2, authorities said.

Ocampo had to be hospitalized with two large cuts on both his forehead and the top of his skull.

Qassis, who lives in Cliffside Park -- and, before then, North Bergen -- has remained elusive since then, authorities said.

An arrest warrant charges him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and weapons offenses.

Police described Qassis at 5-foot-6 and 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair and tattoos on both arms.

Qassis approached Ocampo in the shop and asked "Are you Will?" Cliffside Park Deputy Police Chief Vincent Capano said.

He then smashed Ocampo in the head three times with a metal baton before running out of the shop and fleeing down Anderson Avenue toward Fairview, the deputy police chief.

ANYONE who sees Qassis shouldn't try to approach him. Instead, call Cliffside Park police immediately: (201) 945-3600.All calls will be kept confidential. Any and all tips are welcome.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cliffside Park-Edgewater and receive free news updates.