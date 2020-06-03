VIDEO: Black Bear Takes Dip In Resident's Pool

A young black bear first spotted atop the Palisades in Cliffside Park on Tuesday made his way to neighboring Ridgefield, where he took a dip in a resident's pool Wednesday morning.

Officials from the state Division of Fish, Game and Wildlife said they won't come unless the baby bruin heads up a tree.

The youngster became a local sensation while toddling through a Cliffside Park neighborhood atop the Palisades Tuesday night after becoming separated from his mom.

Neighbors in the area of Esplanade Place atop Oxen Hill posted photos and videos as municipal officials sent alerts to residents. The youngster may have even gone by Doctor Oz's house.

TV news crews on Wednesday monring stalked local responders who followed the benign visitor -- a relative rarity in the urbanized East Bergen area.

He made his way to Prospect Avenue in Ridgefield, where he was spotted behind St. Matthew's Church, then plopped down outside a home on Abbott Avenue near Banta Place.

Soon after, he toddled off again with the gallery in tow.

